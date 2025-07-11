Pearl Jam announces Dark Matter tour box set

You can now relive the glory of Pearl Jam's Dark Matter tour in one convenient place.

The grunge rockers have announced a new box set collecting recordings of every one of the 48 shows from the tour on CD. All of the concerts span two CDs, with the exception of the outing's closing night in Pittsburgh, which takes up three.

The package will cost you $575 and comes in a box decorated with "designs from the event-specific stickers." You can order yours now via the Pearl Jam web store.

By the way, if you just want the box without any of the music, you can pick that up for the much lower price of $39.99.

The Dark Matter tour, which supported the new PJ album of the same name, launched in May 2024 in Vancouver and wrapped up a year later in May 2025 with the aforementioned Pittsburgh show.

Notably, the Dark Matter tour marks Pearl Jam's last with drummer Matt Cameron, who announced on Monday that he's leaving the band after 27 years.

