Parkway Drive, Hollywood Undead, Nothing More playing 2025 ShipRocked festival

Parkway Drive, Hollywood Undead and Nothing More lead the lineup for the 2025 ShipRocked festival cruise, taking place Jan. 19-25.

The bill also includes The Struts, 10 Years, Atreyu, Buckcherry, Plush, Des Rocs and Flat Black.

"ShipRocked we are BACK!!!" says Parkway Drive, which previously headlined in 2023. "We had so much fun the first time around, this was a no brainer for us. The lineup is stacked, the vibes are high and we are set to bring the energy to another level. Can't wait to see everyone there."

ShipRocked 2025 will set sail from Miami, and will make stops in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit ShipRocked.com.

