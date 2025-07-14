Parkway Drive launches Parkway Nation fan club

Parkway Drive now has an official fan club.

Signing up for Parkway Nation will get you access to exclusive merch, presale access to concert tickets, unreleased and never-before-seen recordings and footage, and an opportunity to chat with the band members and fellow fans.

For more info, visit ParkwayDriveRock.com.

Parkway Drive put out a new single, "Sacred," in May. They're currently on the Summer of Loud tour alongside I Prevail, Beartooth and Killswitch Engage.

