Parkway Drive, Lamb of God headlining revived New England Metal & Hardcore Festival

Parkway Drive and Lamb of God are headlining the revived New England Metal & Hardcore Festival, taking place September 15-16 in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The bill also includes Hatebreed, Shadows Fall, The Amity Affliction and The Black Dahlia Murder, among many others that certainly live up to the festival's name.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit MetalandHardcoreFest.com.

The New England Metal & Hardcore Festival was founded in 1999 and is returning in 2023 after a five-year hiatus.

