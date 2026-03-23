Parkway Drive issues statement after past associate pleads guilty to underage sex offense

Parkway Drive performs live on stage at the annual Rock Am Ring festival at Nuerburgring on June 09, 2024 in Nuerburg, Germany. (Gina Wetzler/Redferns)

Parkway Drive has issued a statement regarding "someone we've been associated with" who has pleaded guilty to an underage sex offense dating back to 2002.

"This is appalling and we condemn it," Parkway Drive writes in an Instagram post. "We're gutted and we support the victim."

The group continues, "This happened before we were a band, however we bear moral responsibility for contracting him from 2003, on and off over the years."

The statement does not use anyone's name.

"While he hasn't toured with us since 2017, more recently he's been part of our Australian online mech team," Parkway Drive writes. "When the band heard about this, we terminated his contract immediately. He's no longer involved with Parkway Drive in any capacity."

"This is heartbreaking on a very human scale," the post concludes. "This is still ongoing in the courts so we're closing comments."

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