Parkway Drive frontman shares video statement on drummer's brother pleading guilty to underage sex offense

Winston McCall of Parkway Drive performs onstage during a concert at Velodrom on September 20, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Gina Wetzler/Redferns)

Parkway Drive frontman Winston McCall has shared a video statement regarding a former associate of the band who's pleaded guilty to an underage sex offense dating back to 2002.

Unlike the band's initial written statement, McCall's video names the associate as Jed Gordon, former Parkway Drive merch manager and brother of drummer Ben Gordon.

"Number one, we support the victim," McCall says. "We support the victim 100 percent. She deserves justice, she deserves her space, she deserves her time, she deserves to be heard."

"Number two, we condemn this," he continues. "We condemn this without hesitation. If there was anything in our initial response that left people wondering about that, I want to make this crystal clear for everyone: this is f*****."

Parkway Drive began working with Jed Gordon in 2003. In their initial statement, the band said Jed Gordon "hasn't toured with us since 2017," but "more recently he's been part of our Australian online mech team."

"We employed him for a long time," McCall says. "We put him in a position where he had contact with a lot of people, and it's our moral responsibility to carry ... we see it, and we hold it."

McCall says that Parkway Drive "knew [Jed Gordon] could be bad with people" and apologizes to anyone who's "had bad interactions with Jed while employed with us," but maintains that they "did not know the extent of his behavior."

"We've been completely blindsided by this," McCall says.

McCall also apologized to anyone who felt Parkway Drive's initial statement was "cold."

"This is us putting the human connection to it," McCall says. "This whole story's heartbreaking."

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