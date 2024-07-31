Pardon Incubus while they work on fresh tunes: "New music is definitely on the horizon"

In addition to revisiting their past with their upcoming Morning View tour, Incubus is also looking toward the future and new music. Speaking with ABC Audio, drummer José Pasillas shares that the "Drive" rockers have been working on fresh material.

"The first couple of months of this year we were in the studio just writing music," Pasillas says. "We've got probably eight, nine, 10 ideas, probably four or five of those are, like, really, really good, really exciting."

Pasillas adds that he and his bandmates are "all really excited to get back and finish up a lot of those ideas, and there's new ideas coming, too."

"We'll definitely have something, I'm hoping, by sometime in [2025]," he says. "But new music is definitely on the horizon."

Incubus' most recent album is 2017's 8. They put out an EP, Trust Fall (Side B), in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Morning View tour, during which Incubus will be performing their 2001 album in full, kicks off in August.

