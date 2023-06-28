Paramount+ announces '80s hair metal docuseries 'I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream'

A new docuseries focusing on artists from the '80s hair metal scene is set to premiere on Paramount+.

I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream will focus on five bands — Skid Row, Winger, Twisted Sister, Vixen and the Scream — all of whom found some success during the decade but struggled to keep it going. The trailer features interviews from Twisted Sister's Dee Snider, Winger's Kip Winger, Skid Row's Snake Sabo and more.

The docuseries will be broken into three parts: “I Wanna Be Somebody,” which focuses on the early days of the bands' careers; “Headed for Heartbreak,” which focuses on the struggles they faced as their careers took off; and “Smells Like Change,” which delves into hair metal’s demise as other genres, like grunge, began to gain popularity.

I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream will debut July 18 on Paramount+.

