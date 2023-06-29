Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix is "blown away" by Falling in Reverse's "Last Resort" cover

Epitaph

By Josh Johnson

Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix is a fan of Falling in Reverse's "Last Resort" cover.

In a Facebook post, Shaddix shared a video of him enthusiastically nodding along while listening to Ronnie Radke and company's piano-led rendition, which dropped Monday, June 26.

"WOW I AM BLOWN AWAY!!!!" Shaddix wrote in the caption. "Honestly this one cuts deep. Right to the true emotion and depth of the lyrics. What an amazing cover Ronnie Radke I'm trippin."

"We are humbled that this song, 20+ years later continues to be meaningful to so many," he added. "Well done Falling In Reverse & Ronnie."

In releasing the "Last Resort" cover, Radke said he "wanted to reimagine one of the biggest rock songs of the last 20 years, because lyrically, it is so powerful and resonates."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!