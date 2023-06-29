Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix is "blown away" by Falling in Reverse's "Last Resort" cover

Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix is a fan of Falling in Reverse's "Last Resort" cover.

In a Facebook post, Shaddix shared a video of him enthusiastically nodding along while listening to Ronnie Radke and company's piano-led rendition, which dropped Monday, June 26.

"WOW I AM BLOWN AWAY!!!!" Shaddix wrote in the caption. "Honestly this one cuts deep. Right to the true emotion and depth of the lyrics. What an amazing cover Ronnie Radke I'm trippin."

"We are humbled that this song, 20+ years later continues to be meaningful to so many," he added. "Well done Falling In Reverse & Ronnie."

In releasing the "Last Resort" cover, Radke said he "wanted to reimagine one of the biggest rock songs of the last 20 years, because lyrically, it is so powerful and resonates."

