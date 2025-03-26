Papa Roach shares 'Reimagined' version of 'Even If It Kills Me' single

New Noize Records
By Josh Johnson

Papa Roach has shared a "Reimagined" version of their new single, "Even If It Kills Me."

The updated recording strips down the song in favor of a more acoustic-driven approach. You can listen to it now via digital outlets and watch its video on YouTube.

The original "Even If It Kills Me" premiered in January and is currently the #1 single on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. It follows Papa Roach's 2022 album, Ego Trip.

Papa Roach is currently on tour with Rise Against.

