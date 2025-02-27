Papa Roach premieres video for 'Even If It Kills Me' single

Papa Roach has premiered the video for their latest single, "Even If It Kills Me."

The clip follows frontman Jacoby Shaddix as he rides unconscious in the back of an ambulance, cut with him fighting off a giant monster — perhaps a metaphor for whatever condition he's battling. It ends with a tease that the story is "To be continued."

You can watch the "Even If It Kills Me" video on YouTube.

"Even If It Kills Me" follows Papa Roach's 2022 album, Ego Trip, which includes the singles "No Apologies," "Cut the Line" and "Leave a Light On."

Papa Roach will hit the road in March on the Rise of the Roach tour with Rise Against.

