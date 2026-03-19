Papa Roach premieres video for 'Wake Up Calling' single

Papa Roach has premiered the video for their current single, "Wake Up Calling."

The clip is centered around a performance by the "Last Resort" rockers in a dilapidated house, interwoven with appearances by three different characters: a shirtless, tattooed man digging a hole, an older man taking care of a raven and a woman dancing in a club.

"'Wake Up Calling' is a song about standing on the edge of disaster - being pulled back from the brink, and ultimately choosing love over self destruction," Papa Roach says.

You can watch the "Wake Up Calling" video on YouTube.

The song "Wake Up Calling" dropped in January. It's expected to appear on Papa Roach's upcoming new album, due out later in 2026.

In related news, "Wake Up Calling" has hit #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, marking Papa Roach's sixth straight leader on the ranking and their 13th overall.

Papa Roach is now in a five-way tie for the sixth-most number ones in the 45-year history of Mainstream Rock Airplay, along with Disturbed, Godsmack, Linkin Park and Van Halen. Shinedown has the most, with 22.

"Wake Up Calling" also sits in the top 25 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

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