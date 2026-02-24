Papa Roach, Godsmack & Slayer headlining 2026 Rocklahoma

Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach performs onstage during Sziget Festival on August 6, 2025 in Budapest, Hungary. (Mario Skraban/Getty Images)

Papa Roach, Godsmack and Slayer are headlining the 2026 Rocklahoma festival, taking place Sept. 4-6 in Pryor, Oklahoma.

The bill also includes Stone Temple Pilots, Black Label Society, Hollywood Undead, The Pretty Reckless, Pennywise, Jet, Black Veil Brides, Wolfmother, Buckcherry and Living Colour, among many others.

Slayer's headlining set will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their 1986 album, Reign in Blood.

"The guys and I are beyond excited to return to Rocklahoma 2026 alongside such a killer lineup," says Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix in a statement. "It will be our first time since 2015 — over a decade! So make sure to grab your tickets fast!"

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Rocklahoma.com.

