Papa Roach announces 25th anniversary 'Infest﻿' European tour

Geffen Records

By Josh Johnson

Papa Roach is celebrating the upcoming 25th anniversary of their 2000 album, Infest, with a European tour in 2025.

The outing, dubbed the Rise of the Roach tour, runs from Jan. 25 in Hamburg, Germany, to Feb. 7 at London's Wembley Arena.

A presale begins Tuesday ahead of tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit RiseoftheRoach.com.

Infest, the sophomore Papa Roach album, spawned the band's signature hit, "Last Resort." It's been certified triple-Platinum by the RIAA.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!