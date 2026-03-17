Papa Roach announces exclusive 'Wake Up Calling' video premiere watch party

Papa Roach has announced an exclusive online watch party for the premiere of the video for the band's latest single, "Wake Up Calling."

The virtual event takes place Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, and is limited to 500 fans.

If you're among those 500 people, you will get to watch the "Wake Up Calling" video and behind-the-scenes footage alongside the Papa Roach band members, and participate in a fan Q&A.

You can register for your chance to attend now. Those chosen will be notified Wednesday morning.

"Wake Up Calling" premiered in January, and follows the 2025 singles "Even If It Kills Me" and "BRAINDEAD." Papa Roach's most recent album is 2022's Ego Trip.

You can catch Papa Roach live at a number of upcoming U.S. festivals, including BotteRock Napa, Inkcarceration, Rocklahoma and Louder than Life.

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