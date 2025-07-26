Pantera postpones & cancels dates to mourn Ozzy Osbourne: 'We need time and space to grieve'

Pantera has postponed and canceled several upcoming live shows while the band members mourn the death of Ozzy Osbourne.

"Ozzy wasn't just a legend who shaped the very foundation of heavy metal and inspired Pantera from the beginning — he was family," the "Walk" outfit writes in a Facebook post. "A mentor, a brother, and a constant presence in our lives both on and off the stage. The bond we shared with him ran far deeper than music."

The post continues, "In light of this profound loss, we need time and space to grieve — to be with our families, our crew, and each other as we process and honor the life of someone who meant so much to us."

Shows set to take place July 28 in Saratoga Springs, New York, and July 31 in Holmdel, New Jersey, have been rescheduled for Sept. 9 and Sept. 8, respectively, while stops in Gilford, New Hampshire, on July 29, Birmingham, Alabama, on Sept. 8 and Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Sept. 10 have been scrapped entirely.

"We appreciate your understanding during this difficult time," Pantera says.

Pantera was one of the many bands to perform at the massive Back to the Beginning concert on July 5, which marked the final live performances by Ozzy and the original Black Sabbath lineup. Ozzy died just over two weeks later, on July 22.

Notably, the current incarnation of Pantera includes longtime Ozzy guitarist Zakk Wylde.

