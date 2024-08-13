Pantera announces surprise Minneapolis club show

Pantera has announced a last-minute headlining show at Minneapolis' famed First Avenue club.

The concert takes place Thursday, and tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. CT. For all ticket info, visit First-Avenue.com.

For the show, Pantera is billed as CFH — presumably a reference to the band's 1990 album, Cowboys from Hell. The "Walk" metallers confirmed that they are CFH in an Instagram Story and on their website.

Pantera reformed at the end of 2022 with vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown joined by Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde and Anthrax's Charlie Benante in place of the late Abbott brothers, "Dimebag" Darrell and Vinnie Paul, respectively.

If you miss out on tickets to the First Ave show, you can catch Pantera play much larger venues while opening for select dates on Metallica's stadium tour.

