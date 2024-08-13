Pantera announces surprise Minneapolis club show

Pantera & Lamb Of God In Concert - Camden, NJ Roy Rochlin/Getty Images (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Pantera has announced a last-minute headlining show at Minneapolis' famed First Avenue club.

The concert takes place Thursday, and tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. CT. For all ticket info, visit First-Avenue.com.

For the show, Pantera is billed as CFH — presumably a reference to the band's 1990 album, Cowboys from Hell. The "Walk" metallers confirmed that they are CFH in an Instagram Story and on their website.

Pantera reformed at the end of 2022 with vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown joined by Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde and Anthrax's Charlie Benante in place of the late Abbott brothers, "Dimebag" Darrell and Vinnie Paul, respectively.

If you miss out on tickets to the First Ave show, you can catch Pantera play much larger venues while opening for select dates on Metallica's stadium tour.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!