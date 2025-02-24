Pantera announces US summer tour

The reformed Pantera has announced a U.S. summer tour.

The headlining outing launches July 15 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, and will wrap up Sept. 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida. A presale begins Tuesday at noon local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Pantera.com.

Pantera, which had broken up in 2003, got back together in 2022 with vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown alongside Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde and Anthrax's Charlie Benante in place of the late Abbott brothers, "Dimebag" Darrell and Vinnie Paul. Dime was murdered onstage in 2004, and Vinnie died in 2018 of a heart condition.

Pantera's 2025 plans also include dates opening for Metallica.

