Palaye Royale details new album, ﻿'Death or Glory'

Palaye Royale has announced a new album called Death or Glory.
The fifth full-length effort from the "Dead to Me" rockers will arrive Aug. 30. It's the follow-up to 2022's Fever Dream, which spawned the singles "No Love in LA," "Lifeless Stars" and "Broken."
Death or Glory features the previously released song "Just My Type." A second cut, titled "Showbiz," is out now via digital outlets.
Palaye Royale will be supporting Death or Glory on a U.S. tour kicking off in September.
Here's the Death or Glory track list:
"Death or Glory"
"Hot Mess"
"Just My Type"
"Ache in My Heart"
"For You"
"Dark Side of the Silver Spoon"
"Showbiz"
"Mister Devil"
"Addicted to the Wicked & Twisted"
"Self-Loathing Conversations"
"Been Too Long"
"Pretty Stranger"
