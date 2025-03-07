Palaye Royale features on new DeathbyRomy song, 'PRAY TO ME'

By Josh Johnson

Palaye Royale is featured on a new song from artist DeathbyRomy called "PRAY TO ME."

"'PRAY TO ME' is a gritty, sexy anthem for misfit lovers," DeathbyRomy says. "I've been friends with [Palaye Royale guitarist] Sebastian [Danzig] for years, and when I learned that [vocalist] Remington [Leith] thought I was sick and had been making some heavier music all of a sudden, I knew his incredible voice would make for the most evil duet on 'PRAY TO ME.'"

You can listen to "PRAY TO ME" now and watch its accompanying video, which features Leith, on YouTube. It will also appear on DeathbyRomy's upcoming album, HOLLYWOOD FOREVER, due out April 25.

Palaye Royale's most recent album is 2025's Death of Glory.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

