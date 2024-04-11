Palaye Royale teases "Happy Together" cover alongside ﻿'Joker 2﻿' trailer

Palaye Royale Unplugged Corine Solberg/Getty Images (Corine Solberg/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Palaye Royale is teasing a cover of The Turtles' "Happy Together," possibly in connection with the upcoming Joker sequel.

The "No Love in LA" outfit has shared a video syncing snippets of their version of the 1967 single with the newly released Joker: Folie à Deux trailer.

"Our cover of The Turtles - 'Happy Together,'" the band writes in a Facebook post. "Joker: Folie à Deux in theaters October 04, 2024."

The follow-up to 2019's Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix returning in the title role alongside Lady Gaga, who will be playing Harley Quinn.

Palaye Royale's previous covers include The Smashing Pumpkins' "Bullet with Butterfly Wings" and Nine Inch Nails' "Closer." "Happy Together," meanwhile, was previously covered by Simple Plan for 2003's Lindsay Lohan-starring Freaky Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

