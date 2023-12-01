Palaye Royale shares new song "Dead to Me" off upcoming ﻿'Sextape' ﻿EP

Palaye Royale has shared a new song called "Dead to Me."

The track is one of five fresh tunes included on an upcoming EP called Sextape, which is due out December 8. You can listen to "Dead to Me" now via digital outlets.

Sextape follows Palaye Royale's 2022 album, Fever Dream. They also just put out a cover of The Smashing Pumpkins' "Bullet with Butterfly Wings."

Here's the Sextape track list:

"Stripped"

"Desire"

"Dead to Me"

"Season of the Witch"

"Closer"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

