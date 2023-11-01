Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne recreate Kanye West photo for Halloween

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A)

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne recreated a viral photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori for Halloween.

The original photo showed Ye and Censori, who reportedly got married in January, walking down the street, with the former wearing a black mask obscuring his face while the latter held a purple pillow in front of her to cover her sheer outfit.

In their own picture, posted to Facebook, Ozzy dressed head-to-toe in black clothing, while an otherwise naked Sharon held a pillow.

Ozzy and Sharon previously teased the costume in an episode of The Osbournes Podcast.

