Ozzy Osbourne’s throne added to Birmingham Museum exhibit

The Ozzy Osbourne exhibit in Birmingham, England, is getting a new piece of Ozzy memorabilia.

The Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery just announced that Ozzy's black Gothic-style throne will be part of the Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero exhibit starting July 1.

Ozzy debuted the throne in 2024 when he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist. He last used it during his solo and Black Sabbath performances at the July 5, 2025, Back to the Beginning concert in Birmingham’s Villa Park, which turned out to be Ozzy’s final concert. Ozzy died just weeks later on July 22, 2025.

"As we approach the one-year anniversary of Back to the Beginning, it feels fitting that Ozzy’s throne, which has now become synonymous with his final performance, would be placed in the museum, where it can be seen by the fans who loved him,” said Sara Wajid and Zak Mensah, co-chief executives at Birmingham Museums Trust.

Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero opened June 25, 2025, to coincide with the Back to the Beginning concert. It was originally supposed to close in September 2025 but has been extended until Sept. 27, 2026.

In other Ozzy news … his daughter Kelly Osbourne shared her heartbreak of missing Ozzy in a Father's Day post on Instagram.

“Dad, I still find myself looking for you in ordinary moments the advice I need, the joke I want to tell, the victory I wish you could see,” she wrote. “The ache of missing you is the price of loving you, and I would pay it forever rather than have never been your child at all! “

She added, “I will never stop missing you. It is an honor to spend the rest of my life loving you. Until we meet again!”

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