Ozzy Osbourne's DNA preserved in Liquid Death Infinitely Recyclable Ozzy iced tea cans

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Liquid Death may be going off the rails with its latest collaboration.

Known primarily for selling canned water, Liquid Death is also the company behind the Pit Diaper and the Travis Barker signature enema kit. Now, it's announced Infinitely Recyclable Ozzy — cans of Liquid Death iced tea featuring the actual DNA of Ozzy Osbourne.

As a commercial explains, the Prince of Darkness personally drank and crushed 10 cans of Liquid Death iced tea, leaving behind "trace DNA from his saliva that you can now own."

"Now, when technology and federal law permits, you'll be able to replicate Ozzy Osbourne and enjoy him for hundreds of years into the future," the ad says, though a disclaimer on the Liquid Death website notes, "DNA integrity and cloning results not guaranteed."

All 10 of the Infinitely Recyclable Ozzy cans are sold out. They went for $450 a pop.

In addition to drinking a fair amount of iced tea, Ozzy is preparing for Black Sabbath's big reunion/farewell show in July. The concert will mark Ozzy's final live performance.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.