Ozzy Osbourne launches charity auction for Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning concert

Ozzy Osbourne has launched a charity auction in connection with Black Sabbath's upcoming Back to the Beginning reunion/farewell concert.

Among the items available to bid on are an exclusive Ozzy poster, Guns N' Roses pinball machine and two Gibson SG guitars signed by artists participating in the show.

The lot also includes framed gold records by Sabbath, GN'R, Metallica, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Alice in Chains, Iron Maiden, Deep Purple, Aerosmith, Judas Priest and The Rolling Stones.

The auction ends on July 6. Proceeds will be donated to Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorns Children's Hospice, the same charities the Back to the Beginning tickets will benefit.

For more info, visit OzzyAuction.co.uk.

Back to the Beginning, which takes place July 5, will mark the final reunion of original Sabbath members Ozzy, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, as well as Ozzy's final solo performance. The bill also includes GN'R, Metallica, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax and Mastodon.

For those who won't be attending the sold-out show in person, you can stream Back to the Beginning online.

