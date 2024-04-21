Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Dave Matthews Band among 2024 Rock Hall inductees

Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner, Peter Frampton and Dave Matthews Band are among the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, which were announced Sunday, April 21, on American Idol.

Also being enshrined are A Tribe Called Quest, Cher, Kool & the Gang and Mary J. Blige.

"Rock & Roll is an ever-evolving amalgam of sounds that impacts culture and moves generations," says John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. "This diverse group of inductees each broke down musical barriers and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps."

Osbourne will be entering the Rock Hall for the second time, having already been inducted with Black Sabbath in 2006.

The Rock Hall will also induct the late Jimmy Buffett and influential proto-punk outfit MC5 with the Musical Excellence Award. Buffett passed away in September 2023; founding MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer died in February 2024.

The other Musical Excellence honorees are Dionne Warwick, and late Motown songwriter and producer Norman Whitfield. Additionally, late blues icon Big Mama Thornton, and British blues musicians John Mayall and the late Alexis Korner are being inducted with the Musical Influencer Award, while music, film and TV executive Suzanne de Passe will receive the industry Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place October 19 in Cleveland and will stream live on Disney+. It'll air during an ABC special at later date and will be available to watch the next day on Hulu.

The 2024 nominees who were not chosen for induction include Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinéad O'Connor, Jane's Addiction, Mariah Carey, Eric B. & Rakim and Sade.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.