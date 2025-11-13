Ozzy Osbourne was hospitalized two weeks before Back to the Beginning concert, says family

Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath performs during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium on August 08, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Ozzy Osbourne was hospitalized two weeks before his farewell performance at the Back to the Beginning concert on July 5, his family says.

"We had him in the hospital, and we were just terrified that people were going to find out," Sharon Osbourne says in the newest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, the first since Ozzy's death on July 22.

"We had all this security in the hospital, and the hospital was amazing, they really were," Sharon adds.

Sharon also tells a story about someone coming to the hospital claiming to be the brother of a John Osbourne, which was Ozzy's birth name. Concerned that the person was an imposter and was trying to finagle his way into seeing Ozzy, Sharon sent down security, only to find out there was another patient in the hospital whose name was also John Osbourne, and the visitor was there to see him.

Despite the hospitalization, Ozzy performed at the Back to the Beginning concert with his solo band and his original Black Sabbath bandmates. He'd already announced ahead of time that the show would mark his final live performance, a promise that he sadly fulfilled upon his passing just over two weeks later.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.