Ozzy Osbourne still wants to play more shows: "I'm not going any-f******-where"

It seems safe to say that Ozzy Osbourne's New Year's resolution for 2024 is to play live again.

As we close the book on the year that saw the Prince of Darkness announce his retirement from touring, Ozzy is once again reiterating his goal to play one-off shows in the future.

"I'm gonna do some more gigs before I'm finished," Ozzy said on the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast, which was posted on Tuesday, December 26.

Ozzy made his comments while calling out hoax YouTube videos that claim he died.

"I'm not dead, I'm not going any-f******-where," he said.

Ozzy hasn't played a full live show since New Year's Eve 2018. Since then, he's been hampered by a variety of health issues, and has undergone multiple surgeries after suffering a fall in his home in 2019.

In February 2023, Ozzy announced he was retiring from touring, sharing, "Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way." And while it appeared as though he was set to return to the stage for the inaugural Power Trip festival in October, he pulled out of the lineup months before the event due to his health.

