Ozzy Osbourne, Slash & more pay tribute to late Tony Bennett

Tributes to legendary crooner Tony Bennett flooded social media following the news that he passed away Friday, July 21, at age 96, including from the rock world. Here are some of the reactions:

Ozzy Osbourne "Very sad to hear about Tony Bennett's passing. Rest in Peace." : "Very sad to hear about Tony Bennett's passing. Rest in Peace."

KISS' Gene Simmons : "Today we lost an icon of icons. Kind, considerate and as Sinatra was quoted as saying, the best singer of them all. Rest In Peace, Tony Bennett.”

KISS' Paul Stanley : "RIP Tony Bennett. His gift for melody and his depth of grasping a lyric was without compare. To the end the master."

Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers : “i love the immortal Tony Bennett, what a dude, what a class act, what a singer. so grateful to have shared a stage with him. a beautiful human being.”

