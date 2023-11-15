Ozzy Osbourne is "gunning to do one-off shows," says son Jack

By Josh Johnson

Ozzy Osbourne's touring days may be over, but that doesn't mean he's going to stop performing altogether.

In an interview with The Messenger, the Prince of Darkness' son Jack shares, "I don't think he'll tour again. But he's gunning to do one-off shows.

"Like festivals, gigs, things like that," Jack says. "He's not done yet!"

Ozzy's last full live concert took place New Year's Eve 2018. He's been kept off the live stage the last few years due to a number of health issues, including undergoing multiple surgeries after suffering a fall in his home in 2019. In February, he announced that he was canceling his long-postponed European tour dates, adding, "Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way."

It appeared that Ozzy was set to return to performing when he was booked for the inaugural Power Trip, but he ended up dropping off the lineup a few months ahead of the October festival.

"Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I'm just not ready yet," he said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

