Ozzy Osbourne biopic to get Birmingham theatrical premiere the day before final Black Sabbath show

By Andrea Dresdale

A movie about the life of Ozzy Osbourne will have its theatrical premiere in the Prince of Darkness' hometown, a day before his final concert with Black Sabbath.

The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne will screen July 4 at Millennium Point in Birmingham. There will be two screenings, with all profits donated to charity. Ozzy's son, Jack Osbourne, will also be doing a live Q&A after the later screening.

The film traces Ozzy's story from his childhood through his years with Black Sabbath, his success as a solo artist and his reinvention as a beloved reality star. It was first released in 2020, but this is the first time the movie will be shown in a theater.

The final Black Sabbath concert, dubbed Back to the Beginning, will take place July 5 and will be headlined by original Sabbath members Osbourne, Tony IommiGeezer Butler and Bill Ward, playing together for the first time in 20 years. Ozzy, whose health issues have kept him from doing a full live show for nearly seven years, will also play a solo set.

Those performances will be part of an all-star festival. The lineup includes Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Slayer, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Pantera and Gojira.

