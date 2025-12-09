Our Lady Peace announces 30th anniversary US tour

Raine Maida of Our Lady Peace performs before the 112th Grey Cup game between the Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders at Princess Auto Stadium on November 16, 2025 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Brent Just/Getty Images)

Our Lady Peace has announced a 2026 U.S. tour celebrating the band's 30th anniversary.

The trek runs from March 5 in Chicago to April 4 in Pittsburgh. The Verve Pipe will also be on the bill.

"It's been a long time coming but we can finally announce we're bringing the OLP30 tour to the USA," says vocalist Raine Maida. "LFG!!!"

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit OurLadyPeace.com.

Beloved in their native Canada, Our Lady Peace is known for singles including "Superman's Dead," "Clumsy" and "Somewhere Out There."

