Our Lady Peace announces 30th anniversary US tour

112th Grey Cup Raine Maida of Our Lady Peace performs before the 112th Grey Cup game between the Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders at Princess Auto Stadium on November 16, 2025 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Brent Just/Getty Images) (Brent Just/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Our Lady Peace has announced a 2026 U.S. tour celebrating the band's 30th anniversary.

The trek runs from March 5 in Chicago to April 4 in Pittsburgh. The Verve Pipe will also be on the bill.

"It's been a long time coming but we can finally announce we're bringing the OLP30 tour to the USA," says vocalist Raine Maida. "LFG!!!"

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit OurLadyPeace.com.

Beloved in their native Canada, Our Lady Peace is known for singles including "Superman's Dead," "Clumsy" and "Somewhere Out There."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!