Otep Shamaya announces retirement: 'For real. For good.'

Otep frontwoman Otep Shamaya has announced that she's retiring from music.

In a Facebook post, Shamaya shares that she's "liquidating my extensive music equipment," adding in a follow-up comment, "Yes, I'm retiring."

"For real. For good," she wrote. "My reasons will be given before years end. Thank u to my real ones."

Otep began in 2000 and got their big break when they were invited to perform at the 2001 Ozzfest. They put out their debut album, Sevas Tra, in 2002. Their most recent effort, their ninth, is 2023's The God Slayer.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.