Original Slipknot vocalist says rerecorded 'Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.' album was "released without my consent"

Anders Colsefni, the original vocalist of Slipknot, says that a rerecorded version of the band's 1996 debut demo, Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat., was "released without my consent."

On Thursday, March 14, Blabbermouth reported that Colsefni had rerecorded Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat., his lone release with the 'Knot before leaving the band in 1997, alongside the group Kaosis. The article includes a statement from Colsefni, in which he dedicates the project to late Slipknot members Paul Gray and Joey Jordison.

The project has since been uploaded to streaming platforms and a video was released. However, in a Facebook post issued Friday, March 15, Colsefni writes, "I hadn't finished going through the audio mixes on the songs when the video was released. This remake was NOT a finished product and I hadn't even seen the video prior to its release."

Colsefni also shares that his upcoming European tour with Kaosis, during which he planned to perform Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. in full, has been canceled. He'd previously toured with Kaosis through Australia.

"Instead [I] will be remaking this masterpiece back home," Colsefni says. "I hope you will trust me to do this properly and make you and the die-hard, old school Slipknot fans proud. Then, we will look to put this tour together again, beginning where it began, and spreading as far as you want it to."

