Original Hatebreed bassist Chris Beattie out of the band

Original Hatebreed bassist Chris Beattie is no longer in the band.

In an Instagram post, Beattie confirms that he departed Hatebreed in November 2024. It comes after the metalcore outfit announced that Matt Bachand of Shadows Fall would be playing bass with them live "for the foreseeable future."

"I just want to take the time to let everyone know that I am doing just fine and I sincerely appreciate everyone who has reached out," Beattie writes. "I was under the impression a joint announcement would be agreed upon in advance, but since that was not the case I wanted to address your concerns in my own post."

Beattie adds that he's "unable to discuss to specifics" of what led to the parting, but suggests that the decision was not mutual.

"I want to clarify that the decision to leave the band was not mine and that my departure was uncalled for and based on misleading and wrongful statements that will be subject to future actions," he concludes.

Beattie had been with Hatebreed since their founding in 1994 and played on all of their albums.

Hatebreed is currently on tour in Australia.

