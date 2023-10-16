Only in (Siamese) dreams: The Smashing Pumpkins & Weezer announce UK & Ireland tour

By Josh Johnson

'90s alt-rockers unite!

The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer have announced a co-headlining tour. The outing, which currently only includes dates in the U.K. and Ireland, launches in June.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20. You can also register for a presale beginning Wednesday, October 18. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SmashingPumpkins.com or Weezer.com.

Both the Pumpkins and Weezer toured the U.S. over the summer via their respective World Is a Vampire and Indie Rock Road Trip tours.

