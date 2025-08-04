One more for Nothing More: 'FREEFALL' single rises to #1 on﻿ 'Billboard﻿' rock chart

Nothing More is in anything but a "FREEFALL" on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

The band has notched four straight #1 hits on the ranking thanks to "FREEFALL," their collaborative single with Chris Daughtry.

The Daughtry-assisted "FREEFALL" appears on the deluxe version of Nothing More's latest album, 2024's CARNAL. The standard CARNAL spawned three Mainstream Rock Airplay leaders: "IF IT DOESN'T HURT," "ANGEL SONG" featuring Disturbed's David Draiman and "HOUSE ON SAND" featuring Eric Vanlerberghe of I Prevail.

Nothing More also notched a #1 hit on Mainstream Rock Airplay with the 2017 single "Go to War."

Daughtry, meanwhile, has conquered Mainstream Rock Airplay twice with his namesake band: "PIECES" and "ARTIFICIAL."

