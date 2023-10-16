One more hit: blink-182 earns #1 ﻿'Billboard' ﻿single with "ONE MORE TIME"

ABC/Michael Desmond

By Josh Johnson

blink-182's "ONE MORE TIME" has earned the band one more #1 single.

The title track off the trio's upcoming comeback album has hit the top spot on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart. It's the fifth blink tune to achieve that feat following fellow ONE MORE TIME... single "EDGING," "All the Small Things," "I Miss You" and the Matt Skiba-led "Bored to Death."

"ONE MORE TIME" also sits at #11 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay ranking.

The album ONE MORE TIME..will be released October 20. It marks the first blink record with the classic lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker in over 10 years; the lyrics to "ONE MORE TIME" reflect the band's emotional journey toward reuniting in 2022.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!