The Offspring takes a motorcycle ride in "Make It All Right" lyric video

The Offspring has premiered a lyric video for their new single, "Make It All Right."

The animated clip follows a pair of motorcycle riders as they travel through an apocalyptic desert wasteland, all while the words to "Make It All Right" fly across the screen.

You can watch the lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

"Make It All Right" is the lead single off The Offspring's upcoming album, SUPERCHARGED. The follow-up to 2021's Let the Bad Times Roll drops Oct. 11.

In addition to looking toward future music, The Offspring will be revisiting their past when they perform their 1994 album Smash at Riot Fest in September.

