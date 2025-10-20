The Offspring, Rise Against join 2026 Welcome to Rockville lineup

The Offspring and Rise Against have joined the lineup for the 2026 Welcome to Rockville lineup.

Other new additions include Ateryu and The Ataris.

As previously reported, Welcome to Rockville 2026 will be headlined by My Chemical Romance and Bring Me the Horizon. All That Remains, Ice Nine Kills, Sevendust, Saliva and Nonpoint are among the other announced artists for the festival.

Welcome to Rockville 2026 takes place May 7-10 in Daytona Beach, Florida. For more info, visit WelcometoRockville.com.

