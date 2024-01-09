The Offspring playing pre-Super Bowl Las Vegas concert

The Offspring is playing a concert in Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl.

The free Excessive Celebration Bowl Bash takes place February 8-11. The "Self Esteem" rockers will take the stage on February 10.

For more info, visit VegasExperience.com.

Super Bowl LVIII takes place February 11 at Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

The Offspring's other 2024 plans include playing the Shaky Knees, Welcome to Rockville and BottleRock Napa Valley festivals. They're also headlining a show in Anaheim, California, in June to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 1994 album, Smash.

