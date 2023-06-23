The Offspring issues statement addressing "clean" versions of songs on 'Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace' ﻿reissue

On June 16, The Offspring released a vinyl reissue of their 2008 album, Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace, in honor of its 15th anniversary. Apparently, though, it wasn't as explicit as the original.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the band writes that they were "horrified" to learn that the reissue includes "clean" versions of the songs "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid," "Nothingtown" and "Stuff Is Messed Up."

"Any fan of The Offspring knows that we enjoy cussing on occasion, because sometimes there's just no substitute for a properly placed curse word," the statement reads.

"We have no idea how this s*** happened," The Offspring says of the mix-up. "We didn't even know there was a clean version!"

Along with the label Round Hill Records, The Offspring is "working to fix this bulls*** ASAP."

"We will let you all know how and when this will be remedied but rest assured, god******, that it will be f****** fixed!" they add. "Thank you all for our patience, and please accept our deepest f****** apologies."

