The Offspring debuts new ﻿'SUPERCHARGED'﻿ song, "Come to Brazil"

The Offspring has debuted a new song called "Come to Brazil," a track off the band's upcoming album, SUPERCHARGED.

"Every time we announce any shows we get comments from our Brazilian fans saying 'Come to Brazil!' which we love!" says frontman Dexter Holland. "Brazil really does go off. It has enthusiasm, passion and is an amazing place to play! I hope the Brazilian fans really make this one their own!"

You can listen to "Come to Brazil" now via digital outlets.

SUPERCHARGED, the follow-up to 2021's Let the Bad Times Roll, drops Oct. 11. It also includes the singles "Make It All Right" and "Light It Up."

