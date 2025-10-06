The Offspring announces 2026 North American tour

The Offspring has announced a North American tour for 2026.

The outing launches Jan. 16 in Bakersfield, California, and concludes in Canada on Feb. 24 in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Bad Religion will also be on the bill.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Offspring.com.

The Offspring will be touring in continued support of their latest album, SUPERCHARGED, which includes the singles "Make It All Right" and "OK, But This Is the Last Time."

