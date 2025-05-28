Off to double-Diamond land: Metallica's 'Black Album' certified 20-times Platinum

Metallica's 1991 self-titled record aka The Black Album has been certified 20-times Platinum by the RIAA.

The milestone signifies 20 million units certified, which also means The Black Album has now gone double-Diamond. It first achieved Diamond status, which signifies 10 million units certified, in 1997.

A landmark record, The Black Album brought metal to the mainstream with singles including "Enter Sandman," "Nothing Else Matters," "The Unforgiven," "Sad but True" and "Wherever I May Roam." Metallica celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021 with a deluxe reissue and The Metallica Blacklist, a compilation collecting covers of every song off the original album recorded by over 50 different artists.

Along with the new Black Album certification, Metallica's 1986 album Master of Puppets has now been certified eight-times Platinum.

