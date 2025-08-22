Oasis shares live 'Bring It on Down' recording from reunion tour

Oasis has shared a new live version of the Definitely Maybe song "Bring It on Down," recorded during the band's ongoing reunion tour.

This particular performance was captured during Oasis' Aug. 9 concert in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Oasis has previously released live recordings of the songs "Cigarettes and Alcohol," "Little By Little" and "Slide Away" from the reunion tour, which marks the first time the long-feuding Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher have shared the live stage since 2009.

The tour will come to North America starting Sunday in Toronto.

