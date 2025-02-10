Oasis' reunion won't feature guest collaborations: 'None of that nonsense'

If you were hoping that the Oasis reunion tour would feature a special performance alongside Britpop rivals Blur or any other special collaborators, then it may be time to put those to bed.

In response to a question about guests possibly joining the "Wonderwall" outfit onstage during the upcoming run, Liam Gallagher replies, "None of that nonsense."

Gallagher's also shared his thoughts on the cancellation of tickets bought for the U.K. leg of Oasis' tour purported to be purchased with the aid of bots. Several fans tell the BBC that they feel their tickets were wrongly canceled.

"I don't make the rules," Liam writes. "[We're] trying to do the right thing it is what it is I'm the singer get of [sic] my case."

Oasis' reunion tour, which will mark the first time Liam and his formerly estranged brother, Noel Gallagher, have played live together since 2009, launches in the U.K. in July. It comes to the U.S. in August.

