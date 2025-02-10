Oasis' reunion won't feature guest collaborations: 'None of that nonsense'

Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

If you were hoping that the Oasis reunion tour would feature a special performance alongside Britpop rivals Blur or any other special collaborators, then it may be time to put those to bed.

In response to a question about guests possibly joining the "Wonderwall" outfit onstage during the upcoming run, Liam Gallagher replies, "None of that nonsense."

Gallagher's also shared his thoughts on the cancellation of tickets bought for the U.K. leg of Oasis' tour purported to be purchased with the aid of bots. Several fans tell the BBC that they feel their tickets were wrongly canceled.

"I don't make the rules," Liam writes. "[We're] trying to do the right thing it is what it is I'm the singer get of [sic] my case."

Oasis' reunion tour, which will mark the first time Liam and his formerly estranged brother, Noel Gallagher, have played live together since 2009, launches in the U.K. in July. It comes to the U.S. in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!