Oasis releases live 'Slide Away' recorded at first reunion gig

Oasis has released a live version of the Definitely Maybe track "Slide Away," recorded during the first show of the band's reunion tour on July 4 in Cardiff, Wales.

The track begins with the crowd audibly chanting "Oasis!" and is highlighted by the formerly feuding Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher's harmonized vocals.

You can listen to the live "Slide Away" now via digital outlets.

The Cardiff concert marked Oasis' first live performance since the band broke up in 2009. That then led to 15 years of the Gallagher brothers sniping at each other through the press and social media before they finally reconciled and announced their reunion in 2024.

Oasis' reunion tour continues Friday in Manchester, England, and will run through the U.K. and into Ireland before coming to North America in August.

