Oasis mourns fan who died during Wembley Stadium concert

A general view of Oasis fans arriving at the Oasis Live '25 Tour at Wembley Stadium on July 25, 2025 in London, England. Ben Montgomery/Getty Images

Oasis has shared a statement mourning a fan who died during the band's five-show run at London's Wembley Stadium.

"We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show [Saturday]," the reunited "Wonderwall" outfit says in a statement obtained by ABC Audio. "Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved."

A spokesperson for Wembley tells ABC Audio, "On Saturday night, Wembley Stadium medics, the London Ambulance Service and the police attended to a concert goer who was found with injuries consistent with a fall."

"Despite their efforts, the fan very sadly died," the statement continues. "Our thoughts go out to his family, who have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers. The Police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them."

Oasis' reunion tour, which marks the first time the formerly feuding Gallagher brothers have shared the live stage since 2009, continues Friday in Scotland. It will come to North America starting Aug. 24 in Toronto.

A previous version of this story was published on Aug. 4. This version has been updated to include the statement from a Wembley spokesperson.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.